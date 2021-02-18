We mourn the passing of Victor Gomez, 76, Beloved husband, father, and veteran. He passed away peacefully on February 10 due to complications from Covid-19. Born in San Angelo Texas in 1944 to Rita and Patricio Gomez, the family relocated to Delano California six months later. In his formative years in Delano Victor excelled in high school sports before enlisting in the Navy in 1964. Victor proudly served two tours in Vietnam as a member of the United States Naval Construction Battalions or “Seabees”. After returning to California in 1968 he met the love of his life Sylvia Virgen in 1974. After two years of courtship the two were married on August 26 1977. Their son Fernando was born in 1983. Victor enjoyed a 31 year career at Okonite cable in Santa Maria California, before retiring in 2007. An avid Motorsport enthusiast Victor owned and restored several vehicles over the years and enjoyed spending time tending to his tomatoes. He is survived by his wife Sylvia Gomez, Son Fernando Gomez, Niece Sonia Virgin, sisters Martha Hernandez, Sylvia Guron, and brother Arthur Gomez. A man of great patience and generosity, he will sorely be missed by all
To plant a tree in memory of Victor Gomez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.