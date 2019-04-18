{{featured_button_text}}
Victor F. Leedy

Victor Leedy is now at rest. He was a student, teacher, evangelist, fighter, story teller, defender of the faith and of those he loved. He said he was nobody special, just a sinner saved by grace.

A memorial service will be held 1:00, April 20 at the Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary.

