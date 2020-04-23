GOOD TIMES MUST COME TO AN END, BUT THE MEMORY WILL ALWAYS BE THERE
Just shy of her 62nd birthday, Vickie (Ramirez) Simas was taken from our world.
Born to Victor and Lena Ramirez on April 28, 1958 at Sisters Hospital. Vickie grew up on N. Barbara St. in Santa Maria, CA. She made many lifelong friends in the neighborhood. She attended St Mary's Catholic School and then went on to St Joseph High School from where she graduated in 1976.
Vickie was an avid tennis player. She played on both the girls and the BOYS tennis teams in high school. She continued to play after St. Joe's at the Santa Maria Country Club where she was well known for her skills.
In 1982, while working at Wells Fargo Bank Vickie met Bill Simas. They were later setup to go on a snow skiing trip. Bill was told, “Oh yes Vickie loves to ski”, it was after they arrived and were ready to go to the slopes that she admitted to Bill she had never skied before. It didn't matter. That was the beginning of a 37-year partnership. Bill and Vickie were married July 31, 1988. He was the love of her life.
They worked side by side owning and operating Simas Sporting Goods for 25 years. With Bill came, “The kids”, Adrienne and Patrick. Vickie adored them. She was always there with an ear to listen and a hand to help, if they needed her.
Bill and Vickie took many trips camping to Lake San Antonio and had family and friends in tow. Teaching the young ones was one of Vickie's favorite things to do there: how to knee board, drive the boat or how to keep a campfire going. She also loved playing jokes on them. When one of the many kids that went along would ask her for something, big or small, she would tell them you have to say, “Vickie's pretty”, they always gave in and did.
Vickie had a love of animals, dogs, birds, cats, more cats, and horses. She rode on several trail rides and went to many gatherings and brandings, riding one of the several different horses she had. There were a few mishaps along the way, but she was tough and usually got back on. She always laughed about it later.
After retirement Bill and Vickie began traveling with the “55 Plus” camping group. She liked to remind them she was the only one under 55. The trips to Three Rivers were some of the fondest. Spending her days sitting along the river bank visiting, stoking the camp fire and dancing with Bill to Patsy Cline.
In 2003 Vickie proudly became “Grandma Vic”. First Austin, then Morgan, Rhylin, Kellan and Ellie. They were the second loves of her life.
Vickie was also known as “Tia Vic”, “Vic” and “Aunt Vera” to her other kids. Nathan, Ashley, Karsen, Little Adrienne, Hayden, Miles, Drew and Harper had the benefit of her love and spoiling.
Vickie will always be remembered for her kind heart, dry sense of humor and easygoing way. She was loved and will be greatly missed by many.
Survived by her loving husband Bill, brother Michael Ramirez, step children Adrienne (John) Salamida and Patrick (Stevie) Simas and grandchildren, Austin, Morgan, Rhylin, Kellan, and Ellie, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her loyal dog Jack.
Vickie was preceded in death by her Father, Victor T. Ramirez in 1979, Mother Lena K. Ramirez in 2008 and her brother Gary T. Ramirez in 2011.
Bill would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Marian Dignity Health, as well as, Dr. Rachel Zonca for their kindness and compassion. Also, a thank you to the “sister wives” Joanna, Dawn, Kirstie and Susette for all of their support. A celebration of Vickie's life will be held at a later date.
Flowers are welcome or a donation to a charity of your choice in Vickie's honor.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
