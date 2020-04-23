Vickie (Ramirez) Simas

Bill and Vickie took many trips camping to Lake San Antonio and had family and friends in tow. Teaching the young ones was one of Vickie's favorite things to do there: how to knee board, drive the boat or how to keep a campfire going. She also loved playing jokes on them. When one of the many kids that went along would ask her for something, big or small, she would tell them you have to say, “Vickie's pretty”, they always gave in and did.

Vickie had a love of animals, dogs, birds, cats, more cats, and horses. She rode on several trail rides and went to many gatherings and brandings, riding one of the several different horses she had. There were a few mishaps along the way, but she was tough and usually got back on. She always laughed about it later.

After retirement Bill and Vickie began traveling with the “55 Plus” camping group. She liked to remind them she was the only one under 55. The trips to Three Rivers were some of the fondest. Spending her days sitting along the river bank visiting, stoking the camp fire and dancing with Bill to Patsy Cline.

In 2003 Vickie proudly became “Grandma Vic”. First Austin, then Morgan, Rhylin, Kellan and Ellie. They were the second loves of her life.