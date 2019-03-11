Veronica Navalta Gatchalian a.k.a. Ikang/Ranie, 91 of Santa Maria, California passed away on March 01, 2019 with her husband, daughter, niece and sister by her side.
She was born to Agaton and Isabel Navalta, January 16, 1928 in Luna, La Union, Philippines.
Veronica was a diligent woman in all aspects of her entire life. She was generous and helpful to people and loving to all members of her family. She liked crocheting and playing solitaire. She loved to cook Ilocano dishes and a vegetarian woman.
She married Bernardo U. Gatchalian in 1950 and they lived together in Angeles City, Philippines for 39 years then migrated to U.S.A. in 1991. They stayed in Santa Maria, CA for 29 years.
Veronica is survived by her husband of 68 years, Bernardo Uson Gatchalian with seven children, Trinidad and family of Antipolo City, Philippines, Rodolfo and family of Santa Maria, CA, Reynaldo and family of Angeles City, Philippines, Teresita and family of Angeles City, Philippines, Thelma of Santa Maria, CA and family in Angeles City, Phils., Rolando and family of San Diego, CA and Rustico of San Diego, CA and family in Tarlac, Philippines, 28 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 01 great, great grandchild.
Visitation will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M. at
Dudley Hoffman Mortuary.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
