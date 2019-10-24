Vernon Fabian Aguirre, 83, of Santa Maria, passed away at home on October 21, 2019.
Vernon was born June 3, 1936 to parents Claude and Emelina (Ontiveros) Aguirre. He lived his entire life in Santa Maria. He went to Santa Maria High School where he met the love of his life JoAnn. They were married September 25, 1954 and the next day he traveled to Camp Pendleton to serve his country. Vernon served in the United States Marine Corp. from 1954-1957. Vernon retired from General Telephone after working 32 years and was a member of the Elks Lodge 1538 and the Traveleers. Vernon also served his community as a Reserve Sheriff from 1969-1975. Vernon loved woodworking, barbequing, spending time with his family, going to the donut shop to have coffee with his friends and the San Francisco 49ers.
Vernon is survived by his wife of 65 years JoAnn Aguirre, sons Jeffrey Aguirre and his wife Mallory, Greg Aguirre, Casey Aguirre and his wife Tami, his two daughters Debbie (Aguirre) Armstrong and her husband Jeffrey and Cheryle Aguirre. He is also survived by his seven granddaughters, Amanda (Aguirre) Gelegan and her husband Casey, Kayla Aguirre, Hillary (Owens) Poole and her husband Joshua, Lindsay Owens, Stephanie Aguirre-Gonzales, Jessica Aguirre-Gonzales, Neveah Olivera and one great-grandson Jaxon Gelegan. He will be missed by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The Aguirre Family would like to thank Dignity Health Hospice for their care and support.
Rosary will be held in the Chapel of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary Monday, October 28th at 6:00 PM.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
