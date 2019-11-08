Vernon Lee Barnett, age 76, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 4, 2019 in Merced. Vernon Lee was born in Dos Palos on October 22, 2019 to Lee Roy and Frida Barnett.
Vernon Lee was a resident of Santa Maria for almost 50 years where he worked as a milkman delivering milk for over 15 years. He was a member of the Santa Maria Elks Lodge, and also was a member of a bowling league. Above all else, he had a love for his two dogs Hershey and Cry Baby that he called his kids.
Vernon Lee was preceded in death by his parents Lee Roy and Frida Barnett, his brother Jackie Barnett, and his cousin Charles Shumake.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his cousins: Gloria and her husband Steve Birlew of Chowchilla, Linda and her husband Ken Pack of Dos Palos, Sheila and her husband Jim White of Pocatello, ID, Candy and her husband Ben Hopkins of Le Grande, Peggy and her husband Duane Snyder of Fresno, and Luann and her husband Wes Weber of San Jose.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Santa Maria Cemetery in Santa Maria, Ca.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.