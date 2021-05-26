On Friday, May 14, 2021, Verna Lee Clayton Barr Meyer was unexpectedly taken from us. Verna was born on May 18, 1936 to Hazel Irene Smith and John Clayton. Verna always regarded Campbell Barr, Hazels subsequent husband, as her beloved Bud, and whose name she took as her own. Verna played many roles during her life: wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, friend, and life-long lover of dogs. She was always ready for competitive card games, campfires at the lake, bingo, and cruises to tropical destinations and the wilds of Alaska. Tributes from family and friends remember how Verna had a way to make you feel welcome and special, and the feelings were mutual, many people called her their best friend. The twinkle in her eye and mischievous grin was the giveaway that she was up to something. Generations of grandchildren had their unique names for her from Granny to Berna to Grandma Adventure. And for Verna, that's what her life had become: an adventure. She experienced soaring over the world in a hot air balloon, the exhilarating downward spiral of a zip line, dancing the night away in New Orleans, or simply contemplating her life under the California skies where she grew up and raised her family. Packed into her all-too-brief 85 years, tempered by unbelievable sorrows of loves lost, and embracing the challenges and triumphs of life, emerged a woman of persistence, resilience, and quiet wisdom. Verna has one last adventure: donating her body to science. May our memories of her be a blessing and comfort to all whose lives she touched.
Verna leaves a legacy of her six children: Vicki Lundin Taylor, Douglas Delkener, Renee Meyer Doot, Pamela Meyer Santana, Duane Meyer, Kathy Meyer; ten grandchildren, and five great grand children.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Verna on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Los Alamos Men's Club in Los Alamos Ca.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.