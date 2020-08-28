Vera Rodriguez Bowers

One hundred years, eleven months and 20 days. Born to Petra Cardenas Rodriguez and Urbano Rodriguez in Columbus, New Mexico, on September 24, 1919. Along with another family, mother, and three other siblings, Vera traveled across the country from El Paso, Texas, to California. Her parents, with all eight children, moved through California as farm workers, eventually settling in Santa Maria, California, in 1928. She attended local schools, including El Camino Junior High and Santa Maria High School, then went to work in the fields alongside the rest of the family.
In 1939, Vera met Ben Bowers, who was stationed at Camp Cooke, at a USO dance, and within two weeks they married. At the close of WWII Vera left Santa Maria with her two daughters on a train from Guadalupe, California, headed for New York, where they then boarded a troop ship that then went on to Bremerhaven, Germany where they joined her husband Ben. The Bowers family lived in Bayreuth & Bamberg Germany - Fort Winfield Scott (San Francisco) - Camp Breckenridge, Kentucky Fort Douglas, Utah Yokohama, Japan Camp Stoneman, California Fort Richardson, Alaska Fort Lewis, Washington Fort Bragg, North Carolina. While living in Japan, the North Koreans crossed the 38th parallel and the Korean War broke out. As a military wife, Vera returned stateside to Santa Maria with her two young daughters, oftentimes living as a single parent. At a time when women werent expected to make difficult decisions, travel across country and an ocean to an unknown land was not commonplace. When we lived in Japan and had to return to the states, the US Army gave her a whole week to pack up and leave due to the threat of war. Vera was a very strong and determined woman with such courage never complaining. She and Ben Bowers were married for 55 years before his death in 1994.
Vera is survived by her two daughters, Alice Patino, husband John, grandsons John Patino (Santa Maria) and Dominic Patino (Bakersfield), daughter Diana Corrigan, husband Jack (Napa, Ca) , grandsons John Corrigan (Napa, CA) Jerad Corrigan (Sacramento, CA) granddaughter Hilary Pieper( Napa, CA) Sister, Edna Draper(Santa Maria), ten great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, several nieces and nephews and cousins.
Vera was preceded in death by her husband Ben Bowers, parents Petra & Urbano Rodriguez; siblings Urbano Rodriguez, Alfonso Rodriguez, Horatio Rodriguez, Rudy Rodriguez, Catalina Rodriguez and Herminia Della Bitta.
Burial will be held at the Golden Gate Cemetery
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Marian Regional Center Foundation in memory of Vera Rodriguez Bowers.
