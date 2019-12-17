{{featured_button_text}}
Vera Cuellar Meraz

Vera Cuellar Meraz, 96 of Santa Maria Ca.

Passed away on Dec 11, 2019

Parents: Roman and Petra Cuellar

Survived by sisters, Lupe, Rosie, Pauline and Gloria.

Bothers Raymond (Connie), Paul (Lupe) and many nieces and nephews.

Viewing will be held on Thursday Dec 19th from 4-6 pm and the rosary at 6:00 pm at the Marshall- Spoo mortuary in Grover Beach Ca.

Catholic Mass on Friday Dec 20th at 11:00 am at St. Patrick's church in Arroyo Grande Ca.

Burial immediately following at the Arroyo Grande cemetery.

Vera was a devoted catholic. She was a loving and kind person and will be missed by all.

Service information

Dec 20
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, December 20, 2019
11:00AM
St. Patricks Catholic Church
501 Fair Oaks Avenue
Arroyo Grande, CA 93420
Guaranteed delivery before Vera's Mass of Christian Burial begins.

