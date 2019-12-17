Vera Cuellar Meraz, 96 of Santa Maria Ca.
Passed away on Dec 11, 2019
Parents: Roman and Petra Cuellar
Survived by sisters, Lupe, Rosie, Pauline and Gloria.
Bothers Raymond (Connie), Paul (Lupe) and many nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be held on Thursday Dec 19th from 4-6 pm and the rosary at 6:00 pm at the Marshall- Spoo mortuary in Grover Beach Ca.
Catholic Mass on Friday Dec 20th at 11:00 am at St. Patrick's church in Arroyo Grande Ca.
Burial immediately following at the Arroyo Grande cemetery.
Vera was a devoted catholic. She was a loving and kind person and will be missed by all.
