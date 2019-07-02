{{featured_button_text}}
Vera A. Simmons

Vera A. Simmons, 85, went to be with her Lord on June 16, 2019. She was born January 20, 1934 in Leiston, Suffolk, England. Her beloved husband Floyd Simmons precedes her in death. Vera is survived by her children: Beverly and Michael, her grandchildren: Danielle, Emily, and Brandon, as well as her three great grandchildren: Madison, Ava, and Max. Vera loved the simple things in life. She loved knitting, camping, sending cards to her family and friends, attending church, and more than anything, she loved her family. Vera loved her Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ. She will be missed by so many. There will be a memorial for Vera at Bethel Lutheran Church Saturday July 6th at 2:00pm.

