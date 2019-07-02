Vera A. Simmons, 85, went to be with her Lord on June 16, 2019. She was born January 20, 1934 in Leiston, Suffolk, England. Her beloved husband Floyd Simmons precedes her in death. Vera is survived by her children: Beverly and Michael, her grandchildren: Danielle, Emily, and Brandon, as well as her three great grandchildren: Madison, Ava, and Max. Vera loved the simple things in life. She loved knitting, camping, sending cards to her family and friends, attending church, and more than anything, she loved her family. Vera loved her Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ. She will be missed by so many. There will be a memorial for Vera at Bethel Lutheran Church Saturday July 6th at 2:00pm.
Most Popular
-
Pride Celebration draws hundreds to Santa Maria from wide area
-
Suspect arrested in Orcutt car burglaries, attempted residential burglary
-
A neighbor's dog suspends mail service to 38 homes while residents express frustration
-
Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died at age 27
-
‘Despacito’ singer Luis Fonsi to perform two nights at Chumash Casino Resort
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.