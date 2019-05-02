Veolit B. Haifi, age 81, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Sunday, April 28, 2019, after a decades long battle with cancer. She was born in July of 1937 in Baghdad, Iraq. She fell in love with the boy next door, Akram S. Haifi, and they married ten years later. He was the love of her life, predeceasing her in 2010. Since then, a piece of her heart seemed to be a little bit broken and always with him in mind, spirit, and soul.
Veolit loved to take care of others. As a homemaker, she would sew clothes for her daughters, friends, and neighbors. She also truly enjoyed cooking wonderful middle eastern dishes and it gave her much pleasure to see her loved ones enjoy a meal that she prepared. Veolit loved to converse with her friends locally and in Los Angeles as well as with her family nearby and in Canada. She was witty; endearing to all that met her; and, a nurturing wife, mother, sister, aunt, and nana. Her life was a living example of empathy, caring, and love for her family and friends that eventually became family.
Veolit is survived by her daughters, Angela Haifi-Madrigal and Sonya Haifi; her brother Farochan Alexander; her granddaughter, Adriana Panting; her sons-in-law, Ezequiel Madrigal and Arthur Gonzalez; her godson, Eduardo Panting; brother-in-law, James Munro; and, her many nieces/nephews and grand nieces/nephews. All of whom she loved deeply and whose lives she touched deeply.
Please join us in celebrating her life on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Louis de Montfort Church, 1190 E. Clark Ave., Orcutt, CA.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.