It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Velda Lou Foy. Velda died Saturday, March 27, 2021. She is survived by her husband Ed Foy, daughter Denni Cannon and husband Joe, son Gordie Foy and wife Tracy, six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Velda was born in Arkansas on January 28, 1936 and married Ed in 1952. Velda loved her family above all.
Precious times were spent camping with the Elk's Traveleers and playing cards with her dear friends.
She especially enjoyed selling real estate and was a very successful agent for many years until she finally retired to spend more time with her family.
Velda was dearly loved and will be missed by so many.
A small graveside service was held April 1, 2021 at Arroyo Grande Cemetary.
