Our beloved Father, Grandpa, Great Grandpa, Trinie Munoz Martinez, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday morning, January 18, 2020. Dad was born June 3, 1928 in Rocky Ford, Colorado to Candelario and Maria Martinez. Dad passed peacefully with his children by his side.
Dad moved to California at the age of three. The family settled in what is now Lopez Lake and he spent his formative years in the Canyon, hunting and fishing: a passion that he continued for many years. He was a true renaissance man: there was no job he could not do, jack of all trades and master of them all. With only an 8th grade education, he always said that if he could have finished school, he would have been a genius. He was a genius, but his humbleness would never let him realize it. Dad worked in the ag industry most of his life, spending many years loading lettuce in the coolers. His passion was hunting and he was in his element on horseback in the White River Flat Tops of Colorado, where he guided deer and elk hunts for many winters. Dad was a long-time member of the Santa Maria Elks Lodge, the Santa Maria Valley Sportsmen's Association, Santa Maria Gun Club and The Old Farts Club.
Dad was a mentor, advisor and friend to everyone he met. His home was always filled with love and friendship and the door was open to all. If there was room in the car, you could come along. Dad worked hard to provide for us, at times working multiple jobs to make ends meet. This did not stop him from spending time with the family, exploring camping sites around the central coast. With Dad, there was always an adventure around the corner. Camping, fishing and hunting were passions that he shared with all of us and we enjoyed many trips to Paradise, Davey Brown, Horse Shoe Springs and Camp French in later years. He embraced everyone he met, especially our “adopted” siblings, Ralph Baldiviez, Nick Baldiviez and Dwight Frankhouser, who became integral parts of our Family.
He is survived by his sister Jennie Ortega of Oxnard, his children, Virginia Rosa, Trinidad (Liz), Tommy (Jani), Yvonne (Mike) Biely and Aaron Martinez (Paula Lahr). Grandchildren Richard Rosa, Yvon Rosa Frazier, Dr. Alan Martinez, Austin Stevenson, Matt and Danielle Martinez, Jennifer Biely Valdez, Jared and Justin Biely, Blake, Devyn and Easton Martinez, 20 Great Grandchildren, 4 Great Great Grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents Candelario and Maria Martinez, his wife of 50 years, Virginia Baldiviez Martinez, his siblings, Manual, Willie, Domingo, Tommy, Lawrence, Pete, Ysidra Lopez, Margaret Ybarra, Ramona Perez, special friend Lynn Frankhouser and most recently by his beloved Shirley Burke.
A special thank you to family friend Paula Silva Lahr, for her care and assistance and to Trina Tuzzio with the Hospice Program for her tenderness during a most difficult time for the Family.
There will be a Private Family burial. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge on Wednesday January 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the Family is asking that donations be made to Marian Medical Regional Foundation, in support of Nursing Services or the Hospice Program for the loving care they have provided these last few months.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
