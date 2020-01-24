Trinie Munoz Martinez

Dad moved to California at the age of three. The family settled in what is now Lopez Lake and he spent his formative years in the Canyon, hunting and fishing: a passion that he continued for many years. He was a true renaissance man: there was no job he could not do, jack of all trades and master of them all. With only an 8th grade education, he always said that if he could have finished school, he would have been a genius. He was a genius, but his humbleness would never let him realize it. Dad worked in the ag industry most of his life, spending many years loading lettuce in the coolers. His passion was hunting and he was in his element on horseback in the White River Flat Tops of Colorado, where he guided deer and elk hunts for many winters. Dad was a long-time member of the Santa Maria Elks Lodge, the Santa Maria Valley Sportsmen's Association, Santa Maria Gun Club and The Old Farts Club.