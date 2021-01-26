On December 14, 2020, Tresia Cargill a beloved daughter, mother, aunt, sister, and friend passed peacefully after a long battle with cancer. Born August 28, 1962 in Austin Texas. Tresia relocated to Santa Maria, CA with her parents Harvey and Betty. She attended local grade schools and graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1980. Following graduation, Tresia earned a business degree from Allan Hancock College. She will be forever known for her big heart, beautiful smile, long hair, and her contagious laugh. She enjoyed epic camping trips to Fowlers Campground on the McCloud River, rafting on the Rogue River, and lake trips to Nacimiento and Havasu. She cherished her poodles, loved watching movies and cherished memorable softball road trips with her niece. Knowledge of the inevitable result of her health challenges led her to experience a true “bucket list” event in jumping out of a perfectly good airplane! It was the thrill of a lifetime!
Tresia is survived by her life partner of 20+ years, Brian Cocks of Arroyo Grande, her son Eric (Courtney) Bumanglag, mother Betty Bridges of Santa Maria. brothers Jack Cargill of Fernwood, Idaho, stepbrothers Larry Bridges of Arroyo Grande, CA., Terry (Kathy) Bridges of Mt Laural, NJ, Rick Bridges of Costa Rica. Additional loved ones include her niece Helene Black of Santa Maria, grandchildren Brody and Jaden Bumanglag, as well as several nieces and nephews. Tresia was preceded in death by her stepfather Roy Bridges. Her tremendous spirit, courage and determination to fight the odds will continue to serve as a inspiration to all who knew and loved her.
A Celebration of Life will take place a later date due to current COVID related restrictions.
