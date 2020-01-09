It is with a sad heart that the family of Toy Lea La Mere announces her passing on January 6, 2020 in Santa Maria, California. She was born July 31, 1926, in Pampa, Texas to Alfred (Jack) and Bessie Bird.

Mom was a remarkable woman. Together with our Dad, raised 6 children. She loved transforming a house into a home of love and comfort for family and friends. She was known for her awesome cooking, sewing, embroidery, singing, playing the piano, square dancing and traveling. Mom had a great sense of humor and the best hugs.

Toy Lea was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Albert L. La Mere, son Albert Vernon La Mere, 2 grandsons & 2 great-grandsons.

She is survived by daughters, Charlotte (Jeremiah) O'Donnell, Theresa Aston, Mary (Robert) Lowry, Kathryn La Mere, & son Darrel La Mere. 12 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren & 1 great great grandchild.

Mom, We can no longer see you with our eyes, Touch you with our hands, but will feel you in our hearts forever.

Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in the Chapel of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the original section of the Santa Maria Cemetery.