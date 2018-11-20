Toshiomi Hatashita

Toshiomi (Tom) Hatashita passed away peacefully in his sleep on Nov. 12, 2018 in Tucson, Az.
Tom was born in 1920 on Terminal Island, Ca. His family were interned in relocation, camps during WWII, where Tom joined the U.S. Army. He moved to Chicago, where he met and married his wife of 74 years, Monzelle. The war ended before he could be deployed but Tom stayed in the Army and served with the Army Corp of Engineers in Korea. Upon his discharge Tom and Monzelle moved back to California where Tom took a job with the government at Ft MacAthur. In 1966 he transferred to Vandenberg AFB, where he was Director of Housing until his retirement in 1976.
Tom was preceded in death by his son, Ron (2013) and his 3 younger siblings. He is survived by his wife, Monzelle, daughter Nancy(Hatashita) Ice, son-in-law, Larry Ice, granddaughter, Stacy Ice Fretwell, grandson, Stephen Ice and 2 greatgrandsons, Jason and Jared Ice. 1990s
Tom spent 51 years in Santa Maria. He was active in the Elks, Retarded Children's Council, Veterans Organizations and was a Deacon at Oak Knolls Baptist Church. He also spent many years as an avid tennis player and had many good friends in the area.
Tom and Monzelle moved to Tucson in 2017 to be closer to their daughter.
