At the age of 106, Toshiko Iriyama passed peacefully at home. As the only daughter of Santa Maria valley pioneer farmer H.Y. Minami, she lived almost her entire life in the local area. It was only briefly interrupted when sent to an internment camp during WWII. Toshiko attended local schools including Oso Flaco Bromela, Santa Maria Agricola, Guadalupe Elementary, and Santa Maria High School.
In 1938, Toshiko married Noboru Iriyama whose own father arrived in the Santa Maria valley in the early 1890's. She continued as a full time homemaker during which she met many well known people, heard the best gossips around the valley, and had some personal accomplishments of her own. She was also a member of the Guadalupe Buddhist Church.
Toshiko is survived by her three sons, Ronald Iwao Iriyama, Howard Shoji Iriyama, and Dan Teruo Iriyama, as well as by grandchildren and great grandchildren. She led a full life spanning two World Wars, the Great Depression, and local historical events up to our present times of rapid change. She will be sorely missed by all close to her.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.