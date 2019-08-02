Toshiko was taken too soon after a year long battle with cancer. She was a fiercely independent woman who was optimistic about her future until the end. She was kind, thoughtful and very active. She was proud of her church family; her gym family at Western Village Health Club; as well as her community involvement and the friendships she made there. She was a humble woman who never forgot the outpouring of love and support she received as she started to show signs of illness; she was so appreciative of everyone's care and compassion.
Toshiko is survived by her daughter Michele, as well as two sisters in Japan.
A celebration in loving memory of Toshiko will be held at Christ United Methodist Church on August 8, 2019 at 2pm. Flowers may be delivered to the church beginning at 10am that day.
To plant a tree in memory of Toshiko Douglas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
