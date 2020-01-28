Tony Villegas, Sr.
1935 - 2020

Tony Villegas, 84, of Nipomo, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020.

Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020; followed by the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at St. Joseph's Church in Nipomo. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at St. Joseph's Church. Interment will follow in the new section of the Santa Maria Cemetery.

Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.

