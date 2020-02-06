Tomasa Tapia age 83, of Santa Maria passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. Tomasa was born in Michoacán, Mexico on April 29, 1936. Tomasa's talents were many, those who knew her will remember her as a great mother, sister, wife, grandmother and great grandmother. She was great cook, had a good sense of humor and loved to entertain her friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents Santos Lobera , María Luz Esquivel and her husband Octavio Tapia. She is survived by her children her sons Gustavo, Jose, Octavio and Ramon, her daughters Engracia, Irma, Teresa, Lupe, Veronica, Graciela, Carmen, Blanca, Maria, Along with 44 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren. We will always remember her love of cooking a good meal, her faith, her smile and her love of shopping. Forever missed but never forgotten.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 followed by a Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Interment will follow in the new section of the Santa Maria Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.

Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory