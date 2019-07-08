{{featured_button_text}}
Tina Van Solinge

Tina Van Solinge, 93, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Jasper Van Solinge and daughter Remmeltine Van Solinge.

Tina is survived by her sons Rudy Van Solinge and wife Chris, Jasper Van Solinge and wife Carrie and Lucas Van Solinge and fiancé Lisa, grandchildren Kyle, Lauren, Jasper and KC.

In 1962, Tina and Jasper immigrated from Holland to the United States and became proud United States citizens in 1968. Together they owned a family business where she continued to work until she was 88 years old.

Tina enjoyed camping, traveling, family genealogy and Sunday drives with Jasper.

Tina was a loving wife, mother and Oma and will be deeply missed by all.

