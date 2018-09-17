Tina Molinelli

Tina Marie Molinelli, 60, passed away on September 7, 2018 In Denham Springs, Louisiana.
Tina was born in Garden Grove, California on January 20, 1958. She moved to Santa Maria with her family in 1968, and later moved to Louisiana in 2006. She graduated from St. Joseph's High School and continued education specific to her career.
She was a loving mother and great friend. Tina enjoyed time spent with her daughters and family, utilizing her green thumb, going to the movies, the smell of the ocean and spoiling everyone with her baking talent.
Tina was preceded in death by her father Raymon Mario Molinelli, mother Pricilla Rubidoux Ramirez, step father Burt T. Ramirez, sister Carol Ortega Whitney, and brothers Anthony Patrick Molinelli and Robert Theodore Molinelli. She is survived by her daughters Lauren Heckman (husband Brian) and Brittany Coons, brothers Albert Ramirez (wife Denise), Ray Ramirez (spouse Greg) and Richard Ramirez as well as several nieces, nephews, great and great-great.
A private celebration of life memorial will be held on Sunday September 23, 2018.
We will always carry her memory in our hearts. We love you as wide as the ocean, and as high as the stars in the sky.
