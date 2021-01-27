On January 18th 2021 The Lord called Tina Maria Herrmann home. A loving wife, daughter, and Mother. She is survived by David Herrmann, husband, Mother Cora Jones, 2 sons, Brian Brown and Roy Singleton 4 Grandchildren Ryder Bristow, Faith Brown, Matthew Brown and Aaliyah Cerda-Brown. Plus many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends. Now in the loving embrace of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We don 't say good-bye just Love you and see you at the gates. Proverbs 3:5 “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding”.
