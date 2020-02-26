Tina Lorraine Simmons Garcia

At the time of Tina's passing, home was adjacently across to the Four Square Church. In the Heart of Santa Maria Valley, itself. In an Ocean Blue casa, with roses around the front. Humble, kind, jolly, and generous. Simple words that exemplify her true nature. She found pride when speaking fondly of her children, and lovingly of her family. On Aug. 12, 1963, Tina was born at Valley Hospital in Santa Maria at 12:53 A.M. Tina was a bright child and loved to read. Starting school in Nipomo Elementary, she then went to Dana Elementary on the Mesa. Attending Orcutt Junior High when her family moved to Orcutt, California, in 1976. Tina had many friends in Nipomo and in the Orcutt areas of the Central Coast. She enjoyed dancing, baking, and reading. She loved the summers spent at Nacimiento Lake, skiing and having fun with her cousins. Tina was a young mother, having her first born (Michael) in the late fall shortly after her graduation from Ernest Righetti High School in 1981. She held careers in customer service and secretarial work within the retail and automobile industries. Although, she truly loved spending her time with her children, and lounging in the luxuries of her home. Her favored outing was a cruise up the 101 to Downtown San Luis Obispo, not only to stroll, but to find a new book and have a sweet Starbucks drink. In the most recent years of her life, blessed by so many reconnections from her early teen years, she became quite involved in her alumni's community in aiding in the organization and coordination of her E.R.H.S. 35th Class Renuion. She was happy to see her children grown, friends flourishing, and her kitten grown.