Timothy Wayne Gochenour "Tim" 63, Lebanon, Oregon passed away on July 1, 2020. Tim was born in Des Moines, Iowa on December 12, 1956. he attended Santa Maria High School and graduated with the Class of 1975. In 1987 he married Lori Berning. Since 1973 Tim was in the Grocery Business working for Williams Bros, Vons, Safeway and Albertsons where he made friends wherever he went and was loved by many. Tim and Lori opened their home and hearts to many children needing foster care over the years. He had a love for the game of Baseball, coached his son Brandon's little league team and often watched baseball games with Brandon. Tim moved to Oregon to be closer to his grandson, Atticus and prepare for the retirement years ahead. Tim was survived by his wife Lori of 33 years, his Son Brandon (Vanessa), and Stepdaughter, Kristina Hutchings (Ian), and Grandson, Atticus Hutchings and Sister, Cindy Ridenour (David). He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Shirley Gochenour, Sister, Debbie Hansen, and Son, Jordan Gochenour.

