Timothy Earl Eisner
Timothy Earl Eisner

September 22, 2020

Timothy Earl Eisner was born on February 23, 1944 in Santa Maria, CA. He graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1962, then enlisted in the Marine Reserves and served for a number of years. He took over Eisner Farms, at Stowell Road and Hwy 101, from his father, and grew produce for local distribution on the Central Coast.

Tim married his high school sweetheart, Edith (Wishard) Eisner in 1967, at Grace Baptist Church, Santa Maria. When he was able to get away from the farm, he loved camping, reading, water skiing, riding quads, hunting, watching great Western films, and always, a good, Santa Maria style BBQ'd tri-tip with family and friends. Tim was kind, selfless, hard-working and loved a good laugh. He passed away at home, with family at his side, on September 22, 2020. He will be dearly missed.

Tim is survived by his wife, Edith (Wishard) Eisner of Bakersfield; sister, Margaret (Birger) Ohman of Alabama; daughter, Lanette (Robert) Cornford of Bakersfield; son, Kenny (Tasha) Eisner of McKinleyville; daughter, Trisha (Chris) Poffenberger of Coarsegold; Grandchildren, Steven & Jenna Cornford, Kyndle & Colby Eisner, and Tayley, Maxon, Trinity, & Tanzy Poffenberger. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby & Earl Eisner, and brother, Stephen Eisner. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date.

Tim loved to help children attend Christian summer camps. A Go Fund Me has been set up to continue this legacy. To make a donation in his name, please use the following link or contact daughters, Lanette or Trisha. https://gf.me/u/y3mmvy

