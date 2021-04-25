Tim was born November 5, 1957 in Santa Maria, CA to Dean and Mary Azevedo and passed away on April 18, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. His grandparents were Joe and Mary Ventura and Tony and Belle Azevedo.
He attended school in Santa Maria at Fairlawn Elementary School, El Camino Junior High, and Santa Maria High School, graduating in 1975. In high school he was on the football team and was also a wrestler. He continued his education at Allan Hancock College then transferred to Eastern Oregon State University in La Grande, Oregon, where he met his future wife Jill Gladden. Tim and Jill were married July 16, 1983 in Santa Maria. His first teaching position was at St. Joseph High School where he also coached football and wrestling. Tim and Jill became first time parents when their son Jacob was born in 1985. In 1988 the family of three moved to Palmdale, CA where their daughter Nicole was born. He was employed by the Antelope Valley Union High School District where he worked his way up the ladder to the position of assistant superintendent. By this time Tim has earned his bachelor's degree, master's degree, a teaching credential, and an administrative services credential. Their son Jaime was born in 1991.
Tim wanted to take his final steps of becoming a superintendent. He applied throughout the state for a superintendent position. He accepted the offer from the Anderson Union High School District in 2008 and Tim and Jill were off to Shasta County in Northern California. He held the position of superintendent until 2019 at which time he retired. In 2020 they moved to Las Vegas, Nevada to be closer to Nicole.
Tim is survived by his wife Jill, children Jake (Roni), Nicole (Christopher), and Jaime (Jacqueline), granddaughters Reagan and Addison, mother Mary, sisters Susie (Manuel), and Cathy, father-in-law Don Gladden, nieces and nephews- Bernadette, Angela (Brian), Paul, (Shanin), Alexandra (Luis), Scott (Mekaela), David, Tyler, Shannon, Jessie, Megan, and their families. Uncles John (Darlene) Ventura, Jerry (Gail) Ventura, and numerous cousins.
Tim was preceded in death by his father, four grandparents, mother-in-law Joyce, aunts- Ruby, Mildred, Doris, and Penny, uncles Tony, Joe, Lewis, and Eugene, and his cousin Jim.
A Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 10:00am at St. John Neumann Church 966 W. Orchard St., Santa Maria, CA 93454
Donations can be made in memory of Tim to: American Cancer Society
PO Box 22978
Oklahoma City, OK 73123
