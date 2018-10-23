Thomas S. Palmquist, 88, passed away peacefully on Oct. 20, 2018, in Los Osos, Ca. He was born in Santa Maria on Oct. 6, 1930. He was an alumni of Santa Maria High School, Alan Hancock College, and Cal Poly. He served his country during the Korean War and the Army Signal Corps, and was stationed in Japan. Tom and his family moved to Cayucos in 1961 to begin his career with the State of California, which began at the Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo. In 1968, Tom became a State Park Ranger and the family moved to Half Moon Bay, followed by Gustine, Hilmar, and finally Sonoma, Ca, where, as an expert on Ca history, he finished his career as a tour guide for the Vallejo Home & Sonoma Mission, educating hundreds of school children and appearing on local TV programs.
After retiring, Tom and wife Betty moved to Pioneer, Ca, in the Sierras in 1996, returning to the Central Coast in 2015. Tom loved fishing, golf, (at one point working in the pro shop at Santa Maria Country Club). He became a scratch golfer and played in many tournaments, even setting a course record in Los Osos. Tom was also an accomplished trumpet player, playing in the Army, at Cal Poly, and with local dance bands in the 50's.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 59 years, Betty; sons Tom and Eric; and grandchildren Elizabeth, Grant, and Madison. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Eileen Palmquist, and his brothers Roy and Paul Palmquist.
Funeral Services will be held at 1pm on Friday, October 26th at the Santa Maria Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
