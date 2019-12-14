Thomas Lopez

Thomas “Tom” Lopez, 57, of Santa Maria, CA passed away suddenly on December 9, 2019.Tom was born in Santa Maria on December 28, 1961. Tom being a native of Santa Maria attended Oakley Elementary, El Camino Jr High and graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1980.
After graduating from High School he became employed by the city of Santa Maria as a Parks and Rec. maintenance worker.After 13 years of service to the city he began his position as a maintenance worker at the Santa Maria Bonita School District.He spent most of his time with the district at Rice Elementary and considered that to be his home.Tom retired from the district in 2017 after 25 years. Tom made life long friendships throughout his career.
Tom loved anything to do with sports,he especially loved his Chargers “Go Bolts”. Tom played and coached in local leagues from childhood to adulthood.Tom loved his community and volunteering his time he grew up as a active member of the Boys and Girls Club and went on to be a Santa Maria Elk member for 28 years.He most enjoyed bbqing with his family and catching a game.
Tom married his Highschool sweetheart Rosie Teniente in 1981 and they were blessed with three daughters.He was the most outgoing guy and always had a smile on his face.
He used to say “don't worry about the weather.”
Tom is survived by his wife of 38 years, Rosie Teniente Lopez. he is also survived by his three daughters and four grandchildren. Lorraine and Jose Reyes, Denise and Michael Vasquez and Jessica Lopez and Robert Dulay. His grandchildren Rylan and Jase Reyes, Aaliyah Dulay and Ronan Vasquez. His parents Louie and Delfina Lopez and Brothers Ralph and Luis Lopez. In addition Tom has Numerous cousins, nephews and nieces and everyone loved Uncle Tom.
He was preceded in death by his beloved In-laws Jesus “pops” and Fela Teniente.
A memorial celebration of Tom's life will be held Thursday, December 19th, 2019 at 11am at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge 1538, 1309 N. Bradley Rd., with a reception to follow.
