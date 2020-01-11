SFC Thomas Joseph DeBiase, Sr. was born in Yonkers, New York on 3 July 1932 and passed away in Lompoc on 7 January 2020 where he was cared for at home by our firstborn, Therasa, while I was in the hospital and then the care facility. Therasa was assisted by our sons and eldest granddaughter.

Tom retired from the Army after 23 years of service, as he wanted to be part of his children's lives and to watch them grow up. In civilian life, Tom became a soccer coach when Tom Jr. and Troy began playing "real football". Lee Cannon got Tom to become a referee, and Tom mentored others to become referees. Tom refereed in Lompoc, Santa Maria, Ventura, Atascadero, Paso Robles, and even on the coast. One evening after Tom had refereed on a frosty field, he pulled off the side of the road to manage leg cramps. The police officer who stopped to check on him enjoyed a conversation and didn't have to give out a ticket.

Tom served in Germany, Hawaii, several US states, Korea, and Vietnam. Thankfully, the dementia Tom was experiencing kept him from remembering his time in Vietnam.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}