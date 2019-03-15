Try 3 months for $3
Thomas James Ornelas

It is with great sadness that the family of Thomas James Ornelas announces his passing following a brief illness on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the age of 72. He leaves behind his stepfather Jose G. Morales, his daughters Gloria Villela, Rosemary Ornelas, his son Tommy Ornelas, his grandchildren Jessica Castillo, Jorge Villela, and Jacob Villela, one great grandson Kristian Newby, his 9 brothers and sisters Helen (Ornelas) Sauceda, Raymond Ornelas, David Ornelas, Johnny Ornelas, Michael Ornelas, Debbie Flores, Martha Flores, Andrew Morales, and Steven Morales.

Thomas was preceded by his mother Sadie Morales and his father Thomas Ornelas.

Thomas was raised in Guadalupe and resided in Santa Paula.

He will be remembered for his passion and dedication for helping those in need. He spent most of his life as an Alcohol and Drug Counselor.

Thomas' life will be celebrated with family

Gone too soon~

Thomas James Ornelas
