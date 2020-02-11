Thomas H. Prevost

Thomas (Tom) Hill Prevost, Sr. passed away peacefully in his sleep Thursday, January 30th, 2020.
Tom was born in Hazelwood, North Carolina on June 26th,1942 to Bill and Pat Prevost. He grew up in Waynesville, North Carolina with his siblings Bill Jr, Ross and Susan. He graduated from Waynesville High School in 1961. After high school, he and his best friend Charles Hendrix joined the Navy. Tom served his country from 1961-1965 on the USS English and the USS Sierra until he was honorably discharged.
He married his first wife, Elizabeth “Betsy” Benner, in 1968. He had a passion and aptitude for cooking, so he attended and graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in New York. He worked at several notable restaurants including the Maggie Valley Golf Resort in North Carolina, and The Rainbow Room and Essex House in New York City.
He and Betsy worked their way across the country, settling in St. George, Utah to create their family. They had three children, Thomas Hill born in 74, Sterling Leeden born in 79 and Margaret (Meg) Emily born in 1982. He was the proud owner and Executive Chef of the Mushroom Farm from 1977-1984.
Tom moved to California in 1984. He met Cecile at their church in Sunland, CA. The two were married September 12th, 1987. He and Cecile retired to Santa Maria in 2000. Having never lost his passion for cooking, Tom volunteered to prepare special dinners for church members at Santa Maria Foursquare and joined with the Central Coast Rescue Mission to bring hot meals to the homeless in the park. In addition to cooking, he enjoyed traveling, fishing, golfing and playing Hearts.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers, his brother-in-law, Ron Clarke, and his son Sterling. He leaves behind his wife of 32 years, Cecile, his sister Susan Clarke, his daughter Meg, his son Thom and wife Marci, and their three children Samantha, Aaron and Noah.
There will be a Celebration of Life at the Santa Maria Foursquare Church on February 27th, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Wear bright clothes and a smile to join his wife in celebrating Tom's life.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you contribute to your favorite charity in memory of Tom.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
