Thomas H. Prevost

Thomas (Tom) Hill Prevost, Sr. passed away peacefully in his sleep Thursday, January 30th, 2020.

Tom was born in Hazelwood, North Carolina on June 26th,1942 to Bill and Pat Prevost. He grew up in Waynesville, North Carolina with his siblings Bill Jr, Ross and Susan. He graduated from Waynesville High School in 1961. After high school, he and his best friend Charles Hendrix joined the Navy. Tom served his country from 1961-1965 on the USS English and the USS Sierra until he was honorably discharged.

He married his first wife, Elizabeth “Betsy” Benner, in 1968. He had a passion and aptitude for cooking, so he attended and graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in New York. He worked at several notable restaurants including the Maggie Valley Golf Resort in North Carolina, and The Rainbow Room and Essex House in New York City.

He and Betsy worked their way across the country, settling in St. George, Utah to create their family. They had three children, Thomas Hill born in 74, Sterling Leeden born in 79 and Margaret (Meg) Emily born in 1982. He was the proud owner and Executive Chef of the Mushroom Farm from 1977-1984.