You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thomas Alworth Shafer
0 entries

Thomas Alworth Shafer

October 22, 2020

  • 0

THOMAS ALWORTH SHAFER (Tim) of Santa Maria, CA, husband, father and “Papa”, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 83.

Born November 4, 1936 in Reno, Nevada, Tim moved to Santa Maria at the age of 4 and attended St. Mary's School, Santa Maria High, Alan Hancock College and Cal Poly, SLO, receiving his BA in Business Administration. He served in the US Army stationed in France and married Mary Stansbury on August 21, 1965. He worked for several local companies, but most enjoyed being owner-operator of Paesano's Restaurant. He enjoyed cooking, collecting antiques, playing cards and was known for his hearty laugh, and kind spirit. He was lovingly called a “ladies man”, because he had three daughters and six granddaughters.

Tim is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Shafer; children, Margie (Cliff) Robbins, San Mateo, Ca, Anne (Mike) Schmitt, Santa Ana, Ca and Jane (Will) Larson, Centennial, Co; grandchildren Caroline Robbins, Kate, Evelyn and Colleen Schmitt and Mary Jane and Sarah Larson. He is also survived by many loving in-laws, nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary's Church at 1:30 pm on December 1, 2020.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Shafer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News