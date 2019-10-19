Thomas A. Hamill

Thomas Alfred Hamill, 79, passed away at Marian Medical Center on Sunday October 13, 2019. Tom was born in Santa Barbara, CA on September 30, 1940 to Austin and Frances Zemella Hamill. He moved to Santa Maria at a young age, attending St Mary of the Assumption School and graduating from Santa Maria High School with the class of 1958.
He worked in and around the local oil fields before going to work for Smith-Mabry Pump Co., which later became Surface Pumps, where he was the manager for over 40 years. In his free time Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing and BBQing.
He was preceded in death by his Parents and Brother Patrick Hamill in 2018.
Tom is survived by his four children, Sandy Hamill Albus (Edward) of Paso Robles, Susan Hamill King (Jess) of Thousand Oaks, Lori Hamill of Orcutt and Gary Hamill of Sweetwater Wyoming, along with his four Granddaughters, Lindsay Albus (Matt Abatti), Lauren Charlton (Aaron), Lola King & Ella King. There are 6 great grandchildren, twins McKenna & Toby, Wyatt, Addi, Emilee and Maddox. He is also survived by a Brother George Hamill (Carol) of Orcutt, John Hamill (Myrna) of Flagstaff, AZ, and a Sister Margaret Ferry (Darwin) of High Point, NC and several Nieces and Nephews.
At his request, there will be no service. Arrangements are in the care of Dudley Hoffman Mortuary and Crematory.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmotuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
