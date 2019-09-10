Theresa M. Reyes Ramirez, 72, of Santa Maria, passed away 08/31/2019, with her family by her side.
She was born and raised in Santa Maria by her late father Gustavo Reyes, and mother Beatrice.
She attended El Camino Jr. High School, and graduated from both Santa Maria High School and Righetti High School in 1962.
She married Hank Ramirez, and their families were joined on December 14th, 1991. Theresa is survived by her husband Hank Ramirez.
Siblings; Brother Benji Rivas, and two sisters Marian Lagomarcino and MaryLou Miranda.
Children; Michelle and Alex Rivas, both of Santa Maria, Daniel Ramirez of Paso Robles, and Denise Ramirez of Quilcene, WA.
Grandchildren; Vincent Trujillo (Vinny), Mia Perez (Happy), Makana Ke, Alexia Rivas, Breanna Dirksen, Amber Olivera Ramirez, Adonay Olivera Ramirez, and Cierra Ramirez, Jakob & James Miller.
Great Grand-Children; Jaxson Brooks, and Kashden Daniel Murray, And numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and was extremely proud to call herself a Navy Grandma.
You have free articles remaining.
Theresa was a talented singer, accordion player, and sang the national anthem many times for local events including the Elks Rodeo and parade. She passed her appreciation of music to all her children. She rode her purple Harley to destinations including Milwaukee, Albuquerque, Redding, Stugures, Laughlin, and many hog m/c rallies. Theresa was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful and humorous memories. Her favorite color was purple, she collected hummingbirds, and will be known for her funny sayings such as "aw man" and "toodle noodle". Her beloved cat Shaka travelled cross country in our motorhome on his perch behind her seat.
Services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Dudley Hoffman Mortuary directly followed by a celebration of life that will be disclosed after services. Food will be served between 3:30 and 6:30pm. We invite you to bring a snack, a side or dessert dish.
In lieu of sending flowers, please send donations to:
Veterans Committee, C/O Elks BPOELKS#NO. 1538, 1309 N. Bradley Rd., Santa Maria CA 93454.
All are welcome to dress casual, and wear either her favorite color purple, or something patriotic.
Sincerely,
The Ramirez Family
To plant a tree in memory of Theresa Ramirez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.