Theresa Jeanne Christansen

Theresa Jeanne (Bertrand) Christansen. December 26, 1929 to September 11, 2020. Theresa will be missed by her husband of 63 years Robert, their children and spouses Ted (Rosa), Ann (DW) and Mary (Jeff), granddaughter Nina and Theresas sister MariaLayna (Paul) Cuce as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her long career as a bookkeeper, Theresa taught Catholic religious education for 25 years, helping to prepare many young people to receive their First Communion. Even thru her declining health, she maintained the cheerful attitude and sweetness that drew so many to her and will keep her memory dear to all who knew her. Due to current public health restrictions, no memorial service is planned. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a favorite charity, Theresa gave to many charities during her life with those supporting children, veterans and Catholic causes being particular favorites.
