Thelma was called to the heavens on November 17, 2020, at the age of 96. She was born in Oso Flaco, California but resided in Nipomo, California until 1946. From there she moved to Santa Maria, California where she met her late husband Ronald Rasmussen. Thelma lived out her days in Santa Maria with her husband and 2 daughters Judy Azcarate and Debra Bendele.
She is survived by a large loving family led by her children Judy & Debra. Followed by her grandchildren Candita (Louis) Perea & Benjamin (Miranda) Bendele. Thelma had 8 great grandchildren Krystal Bendele, Antoinette Garcia, Maryanna Gavira, Yvette Perea, Analicia Perea, Brandon Bendele, Kailyn Bendele and Kiera Bendele. Thelma also had 13 great great grandkids Vincent, Adrian, Bryson, Hudson, Beau, Sutton, Ariana, Yazmin, Carlos, Vanessa, Angel & 2 on the way.
