The Reverend Robert (Bob) Lee Paulus

Rev. Robert (Bob) Lee Paulus was born January 21, 1935, in Waterloo, Iowa to John and Lucille Paulus. He went to be with Jesus on April 4, 2019, at the age of 84 in Santa Maria, California after a long illness.
The family moved to Southern California when Bob was eighteen months old. They lived in several towns but settled in Gardena. He graduated from Gardena High School in 1953 and was elected to the Ephebian Society. He attended Cal Poly San Dimas on a scholarship from Standard Oil and at that time he planned to be a landscape architect. While in college, he felt a call from God to become a minister and he finished college at the University of Redlands in 1958. He then went to Cal Baptist Seminary in Covina, graduated in 1962, and was ordained as an American Baptist minister. His vocation took him to positions in Covina, Monrovia, Los Angeles General Hospital, and then in Eagle, Idaho. He accepted a call for the American Baptist Churches of the West to Belmont Baptist Church in the Bay Area in 1967 and served in several other churches for the next 45 years. One of the positions he most enjoyed was being a pastor to Seniors at First Baptist Church, Burlingame. His ministry included taking them to 90 different places including museums, special gardens, and festivals all over Northern California. He was also on a Teacher's Faire Committee and made arrangements for many well-known Christian speakers to be part of the annual ecumenical workshop. In 2004, he became a teaching pastor at Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church in San Mateo, California. He was a Rotarian for 35 years in Belmont. During their years in Belmont, Gloria and Bob were a host family for many foreign students. They enjoyed travels to Europe and Israel, as well as traveling to the East Coast and the middle West for various conferences and family events. After moving to Santa Maria in 2016, he became a member of Bethel Lutheran Church.
In 1956, Bob married Gloria Johansen. They had three children, Rob, Chris, and Elizabeth, who all live in the Central Coast area now.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Gloria; his children, Rob (Denise), Chris (Serena), and Elizabeth; his sister, Barbara Watters; seven grandchildren, Stephanie (Peter) Larsen, Ashley Paulus, Kelsey (Tye) Barba, Nathanael and Nicholaus Paulus, Meghan and Tyler Greenlee; four great grandchildren, Anton, Gloria, and Albert Larsen, and Teylie Barba; and many cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, Bob requested that contributions be made to Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, 600 W. 42nd Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94403.
A “Celebration of Life” service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:30am at Bethel Lutheran Church, Santa Maria.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.