Tetsuhiko (Tets) Makimoto was born in Southern California on March 30th, 1923 and passed away peacefully on September 8th, 2019 in San Jose, California, surrounded by his loved ones. He is survived by his daughters, Susan (Larry) and Trisha (Jeff), his two grandchildren Carolyn and Caitlyn (Jake), his sister-in-law, Hide and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Helen and his sisters Minko, Tsune and Keik.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Linda of the Veterans Health Administration, Cindy and team of Vitas Hospice, Live Oak Adult Day Services, the caregivers at A Home at Shaw and the Sparlin Family. Per Tets' requests, no services will be held. Donations in Tets' memory, may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

