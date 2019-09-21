Tetsuhiko (Tets) Makimoto was born in Southern California on March 30th, 1923 and passed away peacefully on September 8th, 2019 in San Jose, California, surrounded by his loved ones. He is survived by his daughters, Susan (Larry) and Trisha (Jeff), his two grandchildren Carolyn and Caitlyn (Jake), his sister-in-law, Hide and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Helen and his sisters Minko, Tsune and Keik.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Linda of the Veterans Health Administration, Cindy and team of Vitas Hospice, Live Oak Adult Day Services, the caregivers at A Home at Shaw and the Sparlin Family. Per Tets' requests, no services will be held. Donations in Tets' memory, may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
You have free articles remaining.
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
To plant a tree in memory of Tetsuhiko Makimoto as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.