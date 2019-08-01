Teresa Lynn Rich Erickson, 53, of Santa Maria, California, passed away July 30, 2019, peacefully in her home surrounded by family and friends after battling many years of leukemia. She was born December 11, 1965 at the Santa Maria Sisters Hospital in Santa Maria, California. Throughout her adolescence she had a passion for participating in bluebirds/ campfire and competing in softball. Later in high school, Teresa was heavily involved in FFA and drill team where she took the roll as team captain and met many lifelong friends. In 1984 she graduated alongside her class at Santa Maria High School. On June 27, 1992, she married James Lee Erickson Jr..Together they welcomed their daughter Brittany Rose on December 14, 1994 and following their son Dylan James on December 18, 1998. Teresa was heavily involved in the local community as a 4-H leader, where she was able to share her passion for caring and raising animals. Along with her passions she made it her first priority to be her children's number one fan while they participated in sports, 4-H, FFA and rodeo. Outside of working as a bookkeeper for J.F. Will Construction, Teresa enjoyed her horses, camping, going to garage sales, playing Bunco, collecting antiques, working in her garden and most importantly spending time with her family. Teresa started her battle with leukemia in 2013 and fought courageously. Those who were blessed to know her could vouch for her being strong, kind, loving, forgiving, hardworking, dedicated and most importantly she had the perseverance to live. She is survived by her husband, Jim Erickson; daughter, Brittany Erickson; son, Dylan Erickson; parents, Mike and Pat Morris; brothers, Eddie Rich (Mary), Danny Rich (Shelly), John Morris (Dana); sister, Jennifer Casey (Eric); godmother, Marlene Rusconi; godfather, Ted Olivera; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Graveside funeral services will be held August 9, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Santa Maria Cemetery new section.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
To plant a tree in memory of Teresa Erickson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
