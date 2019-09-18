{{featured_button_text}}
Teresa Chavez Orozco

Teresa Chavez Orozco, 83 years old, from Nipomo, Ca, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Teresa was born in Norwalk, Ca. She met the love of her life José R. Orozco. They were married for 58 wonderful years until his passing in 2013. They were the proud parents of six children, Leticia Sendejas (Daniel), Sylvia Zepeda (Hector), Jose Orozco Jr. (Susie), Elsa Litten (Steve), Jesus Orozco (Angel) and Celestino Orozco; 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Victoria Hernandez and Sara Estrada, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Teresa was the most loving, giving, selfless person one could ever meet. Her greatest achievements were her children.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Celestino and Dominga Chavez; brothers, Jose, Tony, Leandro and Alex; and sister, Juana.

A Visitation will be held for Teresa on Thursday, September 19th, at 6:00 P.M., and her Funeral Mass will be Friday, September 20th, at 10 :00 A.M., both to be held at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Nipomo (298 S. Thompson Ave), with burial to follow at Santa Maria Cemetery. A reception will be held at Nipomo Park following burial.

