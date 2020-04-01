Ted William Funkhouser passed away at the age of 75, surrounded by his loved ones, on March 24, 2020. Born on March 5, 1945 in Welch, West Virginia. Ted is survived by his devoted wife of 49 years, Rhonda Funkhouser; two daughters - Kelly and Kayla Funkhouser; and seven grandchildren - Sabrina Flores, Jordan Jose, Sierra Flores, Trinity Jose, Alexandra Jose, Faith Jose and Paiton Jose. He was preceded in death by his parents Garnet and Juanita Funkhouser; daughter Kristy Funkhosuer-Flores; and grandson Anakin Flores.
Ted was a loyal, hardworking husband, father and grandfather whose goal was to always provide for his family. He enjoyed barbecuing with family, attending ‘cook your own' at the Elks on Friday nights and church services Sunday mornings. Ted will be remembered for his sense of humor, gentle nature, and his devotion to his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Arrangements Have Been Entrusted to the Care of
Lori Family Mortuary
Santa Maria, CA
(805) 922-5880
