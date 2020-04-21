Tanya Marie (Toubbeh) Steenerson

Tanya was known for her boundless energy and enthusiasm and for her relentlessly giving nature. As Tanya said, “it's not the years in your life, but the life in your years…” and she made full use of every minute on her many adventures. In fact, we would say that she packed more into 48 years than most do in a full lifetime. Those of us lucky enough to call her our friend, sister, aunt, daughter, mother or wife, have many cherished memories that make us both laugh and cry as we mourn her loss.

Tanya is survived by her husband of nearly 19 years, Chad Aaron Steenerson, and their three children: Nathan (16), Addie (14), and Jason (12). In addition, she is survived by her mother, Patricia Toubbeh; her siblings, Hala (and Dominic) Adam, Lara (and Billy) Ashbrook, and Mike (and Kristi) Toubbeh of Denver, Co.; as well as her in-laws Mary and Art Reed of Carpinteria, and Marit Steenerson (and Troy Small) of Santa Barbara. Tanya was blessed to be surrounded by them all as she passed.

Tanya was preceded in death by her father, Michael Toubbeh, who died of cancer in 2001.

A celebration of Tanya's life will be scheduled in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Ridley Tree Cancer Center Foundation, two of Tanya's favorite charities.