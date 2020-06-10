Tammi Sue (Lemos) Montgomery
Tammi Sue (Lemos) Montgomery

Tammi Sue (Lemos) Montgomery

Tammi Sue (Lemos) Montgomery, age 57 formerly of Inyokern, CA, was called home Tuesday May 12, 2020. Tammi was the second daughter born to Brenda M. (Weaver) Lemos-Killian and Jesse Lemos on November 25, 1962 in Santa Maria, California. She attended Righetti high school and graduated with an AA degree from Taft Community College. She was the mother of three beautiful children daughter Desiree Marie Montgomery, and sons Tommy Lee and Jeremy Kane Montgomery and grandmother, to Phoebe and William Montgomery.

Tammi was preceded in death by sister Patricia Lemos and daughter Desiree Montgomery. She is survived by mother Brenda Killian, father Jesse Lemos, husband Gary Jones, son's Tommy and Jeremy Montgomery, her brother Patrick Killian and her sister Christine Jenkins as well as many nieces and nephews.

Tammi loved fishing and visited Lake Isabella frequently. She loved her family greatly and her family loved her. She was sassy and loyal. We take comfort in knowing she is finally at peace, reunited with her beloved daughter Desiree.

