You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tamera G. Brown
0 entries

Tamera G. Brown

October 2, 2020

  • 0
Brown Tammy.jpg

For the curious, Tammy passed away from pneumonia, and sadly, she was alone. Which is how she chose to live her life.

She was the daughter of Sonja Rutledge, sister of Tynette Brown, and the mother of her only child, Keely Brown.

She is survived by 2 nephews, one niece, and many cousins.

We will miss you my sweet girl.

To plant a tree in memory of Tamera Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News