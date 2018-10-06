Talmage T. Williams, Jr.

Talmage Williams, former resident of Orcutt, was born in Atlanta. He graduated salutatorian and Commander of Cadets from Bolles Academy, Jacksonville, Florida, in 1951, and from Georgia Tech in 1955.
Following three years of Navy service, Tal ran experiments at the Savannah River Plant before relocating to Florida to work for RCA at Patrick Air Force Base. He moved to Orcutt in 1972 and became Director of Operations for the Federal Electric Company at Vandenberg Air Force Base. In 1989, Tal moved to Clear Lake, Texas, to work for Lockheed. He retired in 1992, and he and wife Judy moved to Keller, Texas in 2011 to be closer to his son's family. At various times, his hobbies included fishing, audio equipment, early personal computers, and tinkering at his workbench.
Tal died peacefully in his sleep from heart failure. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judy, daughter Angelyn Moore (Kevin), son Patrick Williams (Stephanie), and grandchildren Jackson, Matthew, and Brooklyn Williams. Memories of Tal may be left at the website of the Bluebonnet Funeral Home of Grapevine, Texas.
