Sylvia Mary Gillard, 78 of Santa Maria, CA passed away December 6, 2018 with her daughter by her side.
Sylvia was born in the family home in New Orleans, Louisiana on December 27, 1939 to Edna D. and Louis A. R. Maspero, Jr. She was the youngest of three children. Sylvia grew up in 7th. Ward surrounded by a large extended family. She worked her way through college at the local drugstore. Sylvia graduated from Xavier University in 1961 with a degree in Sociology. She has been proud Xavier Alum ever since.
Sylvia met the love of her life Thomas H. Gillard in April 1962. They were married on October 27, 1962 in the middle of the Cuban Missile Crisis. Throughout the ceremony, telegrams were delivered telling her husband where to report to duty. The couple were stationed at Vanderberg Air Force Base in the 60's and lived in Santa Maria until being stationed in Arkansas. Sylvia had two children Katrina Maria, and Thomas Anthony while in Arkansas. Her husband retired and in 1971, and Sylvia moved with her family back to the Santa Maria area. Sylvia worked as a Social Worker in Mental Health services for number of years in Arkansas and in California at the Santa Barbara County Welfare Department. Sylvia also taught 8th. grade at St. Louis de Montfort Elementary for one year. The following year she developed a reading and math intervention program for students as St. Louis de Montfort. Sylvia also worked for the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department in their Adaptive Recreation programs. Sylvia returned to education working with the Northern Santa Barbara County Special Education programs from which she retired in 1999
While living in Santa Maria, Sylvia enjoyed aqua-aerobics; taking classes at Oasis Senior Center; going to local plays and concerts; crocheting; counted cross stitch; and scrapbooking. Sylvia volunteered with several organizations: Girl Scout Leader; Area of Aging; and the Senior Center. Sylvia also enjoyed visiting with her grandchildren in North Carolina and Los Angeles.
Sylvia relocated to Los Angeles area in 2015, due to health reasons to be closer to her daughter. She continued to enjoy time spent with her grandchildren.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas H. Gillard; father Louis A. R. Maspero, Jr.; mother Edna D. Maspero; brothers Louis A. R. Maspero and Calvin Peter Maspero. She is survived by her sister-in-law Patricia Maspero; daughter Katrina Gillard O'Connor; son-in-law Steven O'Connor; grandson Brian Thomas O'Connor; son Thomas Anthony Gillard; daughter-in-law Cristina Gillard nee O'Donnell; grandsons Thomas Josiah Gillard, Joey Gillard, Robert and Romina Gillard; granddaughter Crystal Porter nee Gillard and Matthew Porter; great-granchildren Emily Porter, Savannah Porter, Ella Porter, Matthew Porter, Mason Porter; Liam Gillard and Killian Gillard; cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Public viewing will be on Thursday 12/13, from 4-6 pm in the Chapel of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, 12/14 at 10 am at St. Louis de Montfort Church with burial to follow in the original section of the Santa Maria Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
