Suzanne Miller-Kerstner, our Mom, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, our confidant, our best friend, has been called upon by Her Father ..... Born January 27, 1949, in San Luis Obispo, mom passed on September 5, 2018, in Mountain View, CA after a very brave battle with life. Raised in Shell Beach, Mom found love very young and married Robert Kerstner in 1964. Just before baby number two came, she was left to raise two babies as a single mom. She found love again with Don Sylvester and was gifted with baby number three. A single mom raising three kids, Mom worked as a waitress at the Choo Choo Drive In in Arroyo Grande, the SLO County Health Dept and as a cook at Alex's Restaurant in Shell Beach. Unfortunately, come November, 1970, she was unable to work any longer as she mysteriously contracted a virus that paralyzed her. Unable to walk or reach out to her kids, she continued to love and raise us kids by herself, like nothing had changed. We never went without food, clothes, shelter or Love. Mom was a wizard, our phone a friend. We remember her helping us kids with homework then shortly after, helping her grandkids with theirs. There wasn't a birthday or special event she forgot or a birth of a grandchild she missed (if she could help it). She was an avid reader, loved a good movie including anything Disney, loved Trivial Pursuit and puzzles, jigsaw and crossword...and was great at them! Due to early motherhood, she ended up getting her High School diploma later in 1979 at Allan Hancock College. Mom lived a simple life, her happiness came from her grandchildren. This Angel of a woman has more strength than anyone I know. She had bouts with a number of ailments including pneumonia and more recently, breast cancer. However, it wasn't these that took her from us. It was instead, complaints and concerns fallen on deaf ears and blind eyes, aka, ignorance . Our comfort comes from knowing she went peacefully with her family by her side. 'I have never admired or respected another human being as much as I do you Mom'. We will miss you more than you know.
Mom has joined her parents, Marie Cooney and Leo Miller, a younger brother, Michael Miller, aunts, uncles and grandparents. She is survived by her children, Suzie (Kerstner) Kanakanui, Michael Kerstner, Sandy (Sylvester) Wiley, grandchildren, Phillip Villamor, Christopher Cooper, Matthew and Alina Parra, Nicholas, Shelby, Nathan and Jordan Kanakanui, Tiffany and Mikayla Kerstner and Cheyenne and Brandon Wiley, and 4 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Barbara Pastori, Leanne Kinney, Kathleen Irwin, Jeana Paulson, Janet Miller and brother Perry Miller. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
We have all taken care of mom over the years, but there are a few that deserve recognition, so Suzie, Darlene and Debbie, thank you! A special thanks to her grandson Matthew Parra for the last few months. Your efforts and selflessness will be forever remembered and appreciated.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, September 13, 2018 at Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Home at 1239 Longbranch Ave, Grover Beach at 1:00pm followed by Cemetery Services at Arroyo Grande Cemetery then a Celebration of Life at St Paul Church at 800 Bello St in Pismo Beach.
