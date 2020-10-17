Susie Josephine Paduganan passed away peacefully after her long battle with cancer. Born August 27, 1945 in Brownsville, Texas and left to be with the Lord October 10, 2020. A resident of Orcutt, California, she is survived by her husband Steven Raymond Paduganan, daughters: Hope and Patrick Nash, Nadine and David Gonzalez, Rose and Max Barajas, sons: Domingo Yruegas, Edward and Rose Yruegas, Steven and Norlee Yruegas and Michael and April Yruegas with 23 grandchildren and 30 great-great grandchildren. Susie worked as a CNA and caregiver for several retirement homes in a career that finished at Alder House in Arroyo Grande where she worked for 25 years as an angel to all the residents who loved and adored her. Susie's hobbies were her spiritual religion, her grandchildren, old mystery movies, soul and spiritual music, the Chumash Casino, shopping and daytime soaps.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.