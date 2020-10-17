You have permission to edit this article.
Susie Josephine Paduganan
Susie Josephine Paduganan

October 10, 2020

Susie Josephine Paduganan passed away peacefully after her long battle with cancer. Born August 27, 1945 in Brownsville, Texas and left to be with the Lord October 10, 2020. A resident of Orcutt, California, she is survived by her husband Steven Raymond Paduganan, daughters: Hope and Patrick Nash, Nadine and David Gonzalez, Rose and Max Barajas, sons: Domingo Yruegas, Edward and Rose Yruegas, Steven and Norlee Yruegas and Michael and April Yruegas with 23 grandchildren and 30 great-great grandchildren. Susie worked as a CNA and caregiver for several retirement homes in a career that finished at Alder House in Arroyo Grande where she worked for 25 years as an angel to all the residents who loved and adored her. Susie's hobbies were her spiritual religion, her grandchildren, old mystery movies, soul and spiritual music, the Chumash Casino, shopping and daytime soaps.

