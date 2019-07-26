Susanna (Susie) Razo age 87, Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully in the company of her family on July 18, 2019 after battling a lengthy illness. Susie was born on September 11, 1931 in Los Angeles California, to Jose and Santos Ramirez. Susie was raised in Watts, California spending most of her adult life in Santa Maria, California. A women of unwavering faith in God.
Susie married Luis Rodriguez and had a daughter, Linda, wife to Henry Alfaro and have two sons Henry Alfaro Jr. and Andre Alfaro with wife Kimberly. Susie remarried to Arthur Benjamin Razo and had daughter Arleen Razo-Martinez with one daughter Yvette Mediano and husband Roy Mediano. Son Arthur Razo Jr., with wife Arleen Razo with four (4) sons Arthur III, Anthony and wife Colby, Steven and Michael Razo. Susie had thirteen (13) Great-Grand-Children; Neva, Ryan, Taylor, Jeffrey, Tristin, Levi, Benjie, Corbin, Lilly, Jacob, Paris, Gabriel and Jasmine.
Susie is survived by two brothers Johnny and Jaime Ramirez and two sisters Elvida and Maria Ramirez.
Susie worked for John Ingles for 17 years where she started as a trimmer on the belt and advanced to the position of Floor Lady. She was a very proud member of the Local Teamsters Union and also marched with “American Labor Leader and Latin American Civil Rights Activist” Cesar Chavez, to help field workers.
Susie also worked at the Chumash Casino for 12 years when they first opened for business, operating out of a large tent selling “pull tabs” Her customers made her one of the top sellers of pull tabs at the casino.
Susie spoke proudly of her love for food, especially, her “Famous Tamales and Menudo” which gave her great happiness to have her home filled with family and friends. She also rode on the Chumash bus and was known as the "Tamale Lady"
She was a living example of “Gods Child” displaying kindness, compassion and forgiveness to one another. Susie lived for the lord and proudly said her lengthy prayers for all her family and friends every night without fail.
She is preceded in death by her husband Arthur Razo Sr., daughter Arlene Martinez, grandson Arthur Razo III, sister Ramona Yniguez, brothers Ernest and Jose Ramirez, parents Jose and Santos Ramirez and her grandmother Eduvijas Baldiviez.
Funeral Services will be held at St. Louis de Montfort Church 1190 E. Clark Ave, Santa Maria Ca. 93455 on Thursday, August 1, 2019, 5:00 pm. (Viewing and Rosary).
Mass Services will be held on August 2, 2019 commencing at 10:00 am., St. Louis de Montfort Church. Funeral procession will then proceed to the Santa Maria Cemetery 1501 S. College Dr. Santa Maria, 93454. Assisting the family with funeral services is The Perez Family Funeral Home. Please visit Susie's online memorial, www.perezfamilyfuneralhome.com
"Be still and know that I am God" Psalm 46:10
